Still unbeaten
Salzburg is floating on “cloud nine”
After a disappointing pre-season, Austria's runners-up Red Bull Salzburg are back on the road to success. The Bulls are not only leading the Bundesliga table, but can also continue to hope for a ticket to the Champions League. Things are going according to plan for one Bulls player in his private life.
A guest appearance in Linz was Gerhard Struber's undoing last year. After the 1:3 in the spring, his days as Salzburg coach were numbered and the mood at the Salzach was at its lowest point. A few months later, the Bulls were beaming after another match at LASK.
After a tough battle, they defeated LASK 1:0 to remain undefeated this season. Five wins and one draw in six competitive matches is something to be proud of. At least as important: the runners-up are back to playing pressing soccer.
"Yes, we can't complain," said managing director Stephan Reiter in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "Things are going well, we're moving in the right direction. You can see really good approaches. And the way the team is playing, it's fun to watch."
Terzic raves about Lijnders
What is striking is that several players who only played a minor role in the past are really blossoming. "I needed a bit of time, I also had injuries. But everything is fine now and I'm over the moon," said defender Aleksa Terzic, who showered coach Pep Lijnders with roses. "We have a great relationship, he creates a great energy. We all enjoy it and have a smile on our faces every day. That's how we like it," enthused the Serbian.
Kamil Piatkowski is emblematic of the Salzburgers who are floating on "cloud nine". The Pole has not only conquered a regular place, but also the heart of his girlfriend Julia. The two have now announced their engagement. "Yes, I'm engaged now, that makes me happy. My private and professional life are perfect, and I'm happy to keep it that way."
The next hurdle is Dynamo Kiev. They travel to Lublin on Wednesday, followed by the second leg in Salzburg next week. "We have two very important games ahead of us," Reiter hopes that the Bulls' streak will continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.