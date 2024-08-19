Salzburg is floating on “cloud nine”

Terzic raves about Lijnders

What is striking is that several players who only played a minor role in the past are really blossoming. "I needed a bit of time, I also had injuries. But everything is fine now and I'm over the moon," said defender Aleksa Terzic, who showered coach Pep Lijnders with roses. "We have a great relationship, he creates a great energy. We all enjoy it and have a smile on our faces every day. That's how we like it," enthused the Serbian.