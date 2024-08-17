Golling salvaged a dearly bought point in Eugendorf

Eugendorf sporting director Christof Kopleder's summary after the 1:1 was clear: "A classic self-failure of the finest kind." Meanwhile, Golling manager Sanel Moric identified a game "that we had under control." The goalkeeping chapter was enriched by an anecdote: For the home side, the reactivated Meißnitzer once again showed his mettle, but had to be treated when an opponent stepped on his foot. For the visitors? Schwarzl was stuck in a traffic jam on his vacation trip home, this time the chosen replacement Rettenbacher (he would have been the sixth keeper in the still young season) injured his ankle in the final training session. As in the Cup, captain Dygruber stepped in as an emergency goalkeeper. It was also thanks to him that a point was scored in the end.