Salzburg League
Golling salvaged a dearly bought point in Eugendorf
Salzburger Liga club Eugendorf also failed to beat Golling in their third clash in 2024. However, the Tennengauers paid dearly for their first point of the new season. The result at the end: three exclusions and a player who was probably seriously injured.
Eugendorf sporting director Christof Kopleder's summary after the 1:1 was clear: "A classic self-failure of the finest kind." Meanwhile, Golling manager Sanel Moric identified a game "that we had under control." The goalkeeping chapter was enriched by an anecdote: For the home side, the reactivated Meißnitzer once again showed his mettle, but had to be treated when an opponent stepped on his foot. For the visitors? Schwarzl was stuck in a traffic jam on his vacation trip home, this time the chosen replacement Rettenbacher (he would have been the sixth keeper in the still young season) injured his ankle in the final training session. As in the Cup, captain Dygruber stepped in as an emergency goalkeeper. It was also thanks to him that a point was scored in the end.
Rescue came to the rescue
"But the point came at a high price," said Moric. First, ex-second division kicker Voglmaier injured his thigh while sprinting and was even picked up by the rescue team. Then the little devil scored with his head. "But he should have seen red first, Ruiz jumped in at knee height. He now has three marks between his knee and shin," lamented Moric. But Poindl equalized on the counter-attack when a Stangl pass went through and he was just right at the second post.
In the end, the team from Tennengau, who had secured their place in the league against Eugendorf in the last round of the pre-season and were also victorious in the regional cup, were shown three red cards. Like coach Moric and his son Dennis (both after the match), Poindl faces a ban for criticism. They saw an injustice when the whistle was blown in an alleged overpayment situation.
The third round of the Salzburg League ends on Sunday with a home game between top team Bramberg and equally undefeated Bürmoos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.