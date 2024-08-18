Eleven meters must be yours?

Unless you are a fan of FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih or spend your nights in Jagiellonia Bialystok bed linen, you are unlikely to be aware that the play-offs for the three European competitions have long been underway. You don't have to understand their regulations, the main thing you need to understand is that there will be significantly more games in the future, whether in the Champions, Europa or Conference League. So it takes special events to get one of these matches into the top sporting news. This was the case last Thursday, when Ajax Amsterdam fought a penalty thriller with Panathinaikos Athens in the third qualifying round for the play-offs and came out on top with a score of 13:12 after 34 penalties had been taken.