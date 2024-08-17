Susi Gogl-Walli pulverizes best time in Andorf!

Top 4 in the world

Even though the 300 m is a relatively rare event, this performance by the Upper Austrian athlete must once again be rated very highly. She pulverized her own ÖLV record of 37.55 seconds from Linz on 26 May 2021 by 1.20 seconds, making her the first Austrian athlete to stay well below the 37-second mark. This super time even makes Gogl-Walli number 4 in the world this year! As the 300 m is not an Olympic distance, the ÖLV does not keep records here, only best times.