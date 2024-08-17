Sensational run
Susi Gogl-Walli pulverizes best time in Andorf!
Ten days after her semi-final in the 400 m at the Olympic Games in Paris, Susanne Gogl-Walli delivered another excellent performance! The 28-year-old set a new Austrian best time of a sensational 36.35 seconds in the 300 m at the running meeting in Andorf. This gives hope for her start at the legendary "Weltklasse" in Zurich ...
Gogl-Walli was of course "very, very happy about this fast time". She had been "very tired" in the week after Paris from the two races and the many impressions from the Olympics. She added: "But everything came together today."
Top 4 in the world
Even though the 300 m is a relatively rare event, this performance by the Upper Austrian athlete must once again be rated very highly. She pulverized her own ÖLV record of 37.55 seconds from Linz on 26 May 2021 by 1.20 seconds, making her the first Austrian athlete to stay well below the 37-second mark. This super time even makes Gogl-Walli number 4 in the world this year! As the 300 m is not an Olympic distance, the ÖLV does not keep records here, only best times.
Still enough substance
Gogl-Walli's new record, achieved right at the start of the meeting in Andorf, was predictable. On the one hand, she ran an unofficial 300 m time of 36.84 seconds in her 400 m preliminary race in Paris, and on the other hand, as her coach Wolfi Adler said, she had completed "a good training session" in Linz last Wednesday: "Even if the substance is not yet fully back, I think it will be enough for 300 m." Which was completely true.
At the Games in Paris, Gogl-Walli finished a strong third in the fifth 400 m preliminary heat in 50.67 seconds to advance directly to the semi-finals. There she ran another of her best times of 51.17 and finished 19th overall, making her the best Austrian athlete in Paris.
Perfect preparation
The 300 m in Andorf, the fifth and final meeting of the Austrian Top Meetings 2024, was the perfect way for Gogl-Walli to prepare for her last two starts of the season. She is still running in the supporting program of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich on 5 September and four days later at the Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona. Who knows, maybe this year she will be able to make a successful attack on Karoline Käfer's original 400 m record (50.62/1977).
Women's 300 m world best of the year:
- 35.46 (1) - Henriette Jaeger (NOR) - Bergen - 22.05.2024
- 35.52 (1) - Natalia Kaczmarek (POL) - Potchefstroom - 30.01.2024
- 36.16 (1) - Jessika Gbai (CIV) - Coral Gables - 15.03.2024
- 36.35 (1) - Susanne Gogl-Walli (AUT) - Andorf - 17.08.2024
- 36.41 (1) - Jermaisha Arnold (USA) - Carolina - 16.03.2024
- 36.53 (2) - Lauren Gale (CAN) - Bergen - 22.05.2024
- 36.69 (1) - Skadi Schier (GER) - Berlin - 26.07.2024
- 36.74 (2) - Candace Hill (USA) - Coral Gables - 15.03.2024
- 36.76 (1) - Nicole Yeargin (GBR) - Liège - 19.06.2024
- 36.77 (3) - Alyssa Marsh (USA) - Coral Gables - 15.03.2024
"Eternal" ÖLV best list over women's 300 m:
- 36.35 (1) - Susanne Gogl-Walli - Andorf - 17.08.2024
- 37.55 (1h2) - Susanne Gogl-Walli - Linz - 26.05.2021
- 37.92 (1) - Susanne Gogl-Walli - St. Pölten - 10.06.2020
- 38.11 (1) - Gerda Haas - Vöcklabruck - 16.05.1987
- 37.9 (1) - Gerda Haas - Krems - 13.07.1984
- 36.68 (2) - Ivona Dadic - St. Pölten - 10.06.2020
