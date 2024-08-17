Vorteilswelt
A dazzling spectacle

Almost 34,000 flashes of lightning light up Styria

17.08.2024 13:37

On Saturday night, a dazzling celestial spectacle produced spectacular images. In Upper Styria, the storms also kept fire departments on their toes.

comment0 Kommentare

Many Styrians spent Friday evening looking anxiously at the sky. Bright flashes of lightning flashed across the sky almost every second. A total of almost 34,000 discharges were registered in Styria. "When you consider that this number was mainly limited to Upper Styria and the Graz highlands, it's quite remarkable," states Ubimet meteorologist Martin Templin.

Forest on fire in Admont
While a staccato of lightning provided spectacular images in the Graz area or in western Styria, but hardly a drop of rain fell, the storm kept the emergency services in Upper Styria on their toes. In Admont, a lightning strike at the entrance to the Gesäuse triggered a forest fire. It had still not been extinguished by midday on Saturday. A helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior and 37 firefighters from the Hall, Admont, Aigen and Zauchen fire brigades were deployed.

A helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior is also being used in the fight against the forest fire in Admont. (Bild: Feuerwehr Aigen)
A helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior is also being used in the fight against the forest fire in Admont.
(Bild: Feuerwehr Aigen)

Mudslide on Gesäusestraße
Following a mudslide, the Gesäusestraße (B 146) near Johnsbach also had to be closed overnight. "We also had to pump out several cellars," says Christoph Schlüßlmayr from the Liezen area fire brigade association.

Risk of thunderstorms remains high
The weather on Sunday will remain similar to Saturday. In Upper Styria, for example in Ausseerland, it will remain slightly cooler at 25 degrees, but in the south the thermometer could climb back up to 32 degrees. "Unfortunately, storms with flooding and mudslides are also possible, especially in Upper Styria," says meteorologist Templin. On Monday and Tuesday, the really hot weather will be over for a short time, but temperatures of more than 30 degrees are possible again from the middle of the week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
