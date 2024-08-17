Almost 34,000 flashes of lightning light up Styria

Risk of thunderstorms remains high

The weather on Sunday will remain similar to Saturday. In Upper Styria, for example in Ausseerland, it will remain slightly cooler at 25 degrees, but in the south the thermometer could climb back up to 32 degrees. "Unfortunately, storms with flooding and mudslides are also possible, especially in Upper Styria," says meteorologist Templin. On Monday and Tuesday, the really hot weather will be over for a short time, but temperatures of more than 30 degrees are possible again from the middle of the week.