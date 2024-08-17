Moussa Yeo
20-year-old Bulls winger is a joy to watch
Moussa Yeo is the discovery of the past week. Coach Pep Lijnders showered the Malian with roses after his performance in Enschede. Salzburg are aiming for their next league win away in Linz on Saturday.
Moussa who? The name Moussa Yeo may not have been familiar to all Salzburg fans before this season. That has now changed. The 20-year-old winger is the discovery of the past week and his development is emblematic of the Bulls' current run. After his strong performance in the 5:1 win against BW Linz with a goal, an assist and 13 successful dribbles (a Bundesliga record), he told the "Krone" with a grin: "That's completely normal."
As a result, coach Pep Lijnders also promoted him to the starting eleven for the 3:3 draw against Twente Enschede. And the Malian repaid the trust placed in him with another goal and a very pleasing performance overall. Even Lijnders, who normally doesn't like to talk about individual performances, went into raptures after the game: "Yeo was incredible."
But who is this Yeo? The attacking player moved to the Salzach from his home country in 2022. He also needed a little time to get going due to injury and had only played for Liefering in the 2nd division until this season. But since this year, the youngster has become an integral part of the Bulls squad and has now earned himself a starting eleven place in a very short space of time.
Rotation is possible
It remains to be seen whether Yeo will also start at LASK on Saturday (19.30). It is quite possible that Lijnders will rest him and other regular players for the Champions League play-off match with Kiev on Wednesday. What's more, we already saw last weekend that the runners-up's second suit also fits.
