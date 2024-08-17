Heat: fan for carriage horses could help

In August, the cathedral casts a long shadow over the Fiakerplatz: "Their coats are dry," says coachwoman Martina from Fiakerei Süß, testing Dori and Speedy for heat. She makes sure that her horses are doing well: on hot days, they are watered even more often from buckets. Up to 40 liters per day per horse. Those that tire quickly are not sent on tour. "One of our horses generally stays at home in summer," she says, explaining that the animals react individually to temperatures. Another horse is "a real frosty nose" and has a break in winter.