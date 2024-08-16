After the terror alert
MotoGP: Police step up controls in Spielberg
The MotoGP in Spielberg is the first major event in Styria since the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled. The police have reacted. The focus is on hundreds of security staff, but also on illegal fireworks at the campsites.
It will probably never be routine, but an event with far more than a hundred thousand visitors doesn't freak anyone out in the Mur Valley. With Formula 1 and the MotoGP, there are two major sporting events that attract the crowds year after year. "We are a well-coordinated team with the police, fire department and rescue services and are in close contact all year round," says district governor Nina Pölzl to the "Krone" newspaper.
This year, however, the visit of the motorcycle world championship stars has a special significance: The races are taking place less than two weeks after Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna's Happel Stadium were canceled due to terrorism.
Checks by security staff
"We have adapted our security concept and increased our personnel", says police spokesman Fritz Grundnig, who naturally does not want to reveal any further details. But one thing is clear: special attention is being paid to the hundreds of security company employees working on and around the Ring. According to the "Standard", an investigation has revealed that no fewer than eight people known to the authorities in Vienna were scheduled to work security at the Swift concerts.
"We will be carrying out checks throughout the weekend," promises Grundnig - the financial police and labor inspectorate are also involved (keyword: illegal employment). In principle, employees must undergo an initial check in advance by the district authority in which the security company is based. But of course there are often staff changes at short notice.
Residents annoyed by fireworks
Another focus of the checks in the Ring region are illegal fireworks, which are repeatedly set off by campsite guests. Long-suffering neighbors have had enough and have announced in advance that they will file complaints. Grundnig promises that the police will follow up on these reports this weekend.
