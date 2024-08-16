After ten years
Contract terminated! Tearful farewell from the world champion
Former 2014 World Cup winner Christoph Kramer has announced his immediate departure from Borussia Mönchengladbach with emotional words and tears. The 33-year-old's contract, which originally ran until the end of the season, will be terminated after a total of ten years.
"I have traveled to Borussia-Park with a smile on my face for ten years and have never made a secret of what this club, its fans and its employees mean to me," Kramer was quoted as saying in the club's press release. "The journey with Borussia was incredible and unique. Unfortunately, it has now come to an end, but I am also looking forward to what lies ahead."
The 33-year-old played for the 'Foals' on loan from Leverkusen from 2013 to 2015 before signing permanently in 2016.
Here is the very emotional video of Kramer:
The defensive midfielder no longer played a major role at Mönchengladbach under coach Gerardo Seoane, making just 14 Bundesliga appearances, most of which were shorter than 20 minutes. Gladbach and Kramer have therefore been negotiating for several weeks to terminate his contract, which runs until 2025, early.
The club and player are parting on good terms, as managing director Roland Virkus also emphasized: "Chris has become a real figure of identification for this club during his time with us and has been one of the faces that have shaped Borussia Mönchengladbach in recent years, for which we would like to thank him."
At the same time, Virkus did not rule out Kramer returning in a different role: "It is now up to Chris to decide what happens next for him personally. We will keep all options open for him at the club and would be delighted if he sees his future at Borussia."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.