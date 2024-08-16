Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Five charges

Five charges after drug death of Matthew Perry

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 07:04

Following the drug-related death of Matthew Perry, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has charged five people. The investigation had uncovered "a widespread underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others," said District Attorney Martin Estrada. 

comment0 Kommentare

That network included a Perry assistant, various intermediaries, two doctors and a major drug source known as the "Ketamine Queen," Estrada told the press conference.

"The defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction problems to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew it put Mr. Perry in grave danger - but they did it anyway."

The prosecutor talked about how "a widespread underground criminal network had been uncovered". (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The prosecutor talked about how "a widespread underground criminal network had been uncovered".
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Assistant administered lethal dose of ketamine
As "TMZ" also reported, Perry's assistant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and aggravated assault. A man who helped broker the drug deals, according to prosecutors, also admitted his guilt.

Perry's assistant administered an incredible 20 shots of ketamine to the actor in the last four days of his life, it added.

The fatal dose of ketamine is said to have been bought by Perry from the so-called "Ketamine Queen". During the search of her apartment, numerous drugs were found, including 80 vials of ketamine, thousands of meth pills, cocaine and Xanax.

Investigation into Perry's death
US media had previously reported that people had been arrested in connection with Perry's death. The successful manhunt comes more than nine months after Perry's death.

The last Instagram photo of Matthew Perry: The "Friends" star was found lifeless in this hot tub in October 2023. (Bild: https://www.instagram.com/mattyperry4)
The last Instagram photo of Matthew Perry: The "Friends" star was found lifeless in this hot tub in October 2023.
(Bild: https://www.instagram.com/mattyperry4)

The police had focused their work on how the 54-year-old had obtained the anaesthetic ketamine, which he had an unusually high amount of in his blood at the time of his death.

Perry was found in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home last October. Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction to alcohol and drugs, among other things, and also wrote about it in his autobiography "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing", which was published last year.

Ketamine therapy
An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of ketamine. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

According to media reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety. However, the last session before his death had been a week and a half ago, which is why the ketamine in his body at the time of death could not have come from this infusion therapy, according to the coroner's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf