Military base: Ukraine puts down roots in Russia
While Ukraine is advancing into Russia, it is coming under further pressure in the Donbass. According to the leadership in Kiev, the urgently needed supplies have already arrived. Meanwhile, a military base is being set up at an important gas hub.
In view of the increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kiev is now devoting maximum attention to the defense around the Donbass. "Torezk and Pokrovsk are where most of the Russian attacks are taking place," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies had already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops had also been deployed.
On Thursday evening, the General Staff in Kiev announced that there had been 68 battles since the beginning of the day regarding the attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions around the Donbass. According to the situation report, the main focus of the battles was once again the towns of Torezk and Pokrovsk, which have been embattled for weeks. The Russian soldiers were reportedly supported in their attacks by fighter planes.
Ukraine establishes base in Sudzha
According to Selenskyj, the Ukrainian military operation in the Kursk region in western Russia continues to progress satisfactorily. "There is a new advance," he said, without giving further details. The city of Sudzha, not far from the border, is now completely under Ukrainian control.
The gas transfer and metering station in Sudscha is the only entry point for Russian natural gas into the Ukrainian gas pipeline network and for onward transportation to Europe. Austria in particular is highly dependent on this transport route.
In addition, further towns and settlements had been taken, more than 80 in total. These and similar statements from both sides about the war can hardly be independently verified.
Selensky's evening speech in the video:
The small town of Sudzha is located just a few kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Before the war, the town had just under 6,000 inhabitants and is the administrative center of the district of Sudzha. Now it is the seat of the first Ukrainian military command on Russian territory. Major General Eduard Moskaljov is to ensure law and order in the occupied parts of western Russia according to Kiev's wishes.
Kiev increases "exchange fund"
In the course of the fighting, the Ukrainian troops allegedly took more prisoners of war. Selensky welcomed this as "further access to the exchange fund", as Russia and Ukraine repeatedly exchange prisoners of war. Accordingly, an unspecified strategy for the next exchange, including lists, was drawn up at the meeting of the Stavka, the high command of the armed forces.
The Ukrainian head of state also announced tougher action against so-called traitors to the people. "Anyone who serves (Kremlin boss Vladimir) Putin or justifies his war or helps the evil one does not deserve to keep everything the Ukrainian state has honored him or her with," said Zelenskyi.
Zelenskyi wants to tighten laws
This applies to traitors who fled to Russia after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, as well as to wartime collaborators, in short: "All criminals who serve the Russian state."
They should be stripped of all titles and honors in Ukraine, not only by declaratory decision on revocation, but also by law, Zelensky demanded. Draft laws to this effect have already been submitted to parliament.
