LIVE from 8.45pm: Will Bayern stumble at Ulm?

1st round of the DFB Cup: FC Bayern Munich have to play at SSV Ulm, who have been promoted to the second division. We will be reporting live (see below) from this match!
FC Bayern Munich kick off the new season with the first competitive match in the DFB Cup. The record cup winners, who have often been knocked out early in the past, will face SSV Ulm. The club from Swabia was where ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick's rise to fame began. Formerly a player with the "Spatzen", Rangnick led the club from the third division to the Bundesliga within two years (promotion in 1998/99).
Pressure on Kompany is already high before the start of the season
Rangnick will be sitting in the Donaustadion at the invitation of SSV. If Bayern had had their way, it would have been the same - but in this case Rangnick should have been sitting on the Munich bench as coach. As is well known, the 66-year-old decided against this at the beginning of May and opted for the Austrian national team.
Now most eyes will be on the new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. The record champions, for whom ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer is hoping for a place in the starting eleven, had come away completely empty-handed in the previous season and had not won a title. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, snatched the double. The pressure on the Belgian Kompany is therefore already high before the start of the season. "You first have to catch up with Leverkusen, let alone overtake them," said Rangnick.
