What you need to know: Hamlet by Ambroise Thomas

Plot: Prince Hamlet wants to avenge the death of his father, the king, after his father's ghost appears to him and reveals that he was murdered by Hamlet's uncle Claudius. After the assassination, Claudius has seized the crown and married Hamlet's mother, Queen Gertrude. The ghost urges the prince to take revenge, but to spare his mother. Hamlet then goes mad and stages a play reenacting the murder of his father, in which Claudius actually betrays himself. Hamlet also learns that his lover Ophelia's father was also involved in the king's murder, which is why he breaks up with her. Ophelia in turn goes mad and drowns herself. Ophelia's brother and Claudius now both have a reason to kill Hamlet and devise a plan together. In the final duel, Hamlet stabs Claudius to death. Unlike in Shakespeare, the ghost of his father commands Hamlet to live on.