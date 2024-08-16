In Schattendorf
Almost 35 degrees! And it’s already very Christmassy
How should the streets of the border community be illuminated during Advent? The public can now decide via online voting.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree" Temperatures have been rising above 30 degrees Celsius for days, but despite the heat, the Advent spirit is already spreading in Schattendorf. In the middle of the hottest time of the year, the population is faced with the sweat-inducing question of how the street lighting should look at the quietest time of the year.
Online voting
There are four options to choose from, including the "Star of Bethlehem" and "Comet Wega". Residents can now vote for their favorite online at www.schattendorf.at - the deadline is August 29.
Last years dark
In recent years, it has always remained dark in the border municipality during Advent. The previous Christmas lights were taken over a long time ago from another municipality and have long since become outdated. The technology was defective. When the system was last in operation, the defects repeatedly led to a short circuit.
"Now we want modern, energy-efficient lighting, the citizens have their say," says Mayor Thomas Hoffmann. A shining star costs around 900 euros to purchase. According to Hoffmann, up to 80 percent of the costs can be covered by subsidies. But the youngest have the final say.
Kindergarten gets to decide
"In the fall, the girls and boys from our kindergarten and elementary school will be able to choose the star they like best from the two variants with the most online votes," says Hoffmann.
