Star alarm in Burgenland

Clear the stage for Melissa and her Bergbauernbuam

On September 7, the stage in Horitschon belongs to Melissa Naschenweng all by herself - the Carinthian, who likes "Bergbauernbuam" and has a "tractor driver's license", is refreshingly different - she has really shaken up the pop world with her rousing songs and hot outfits. With the album "Glück", she once again shows who wears the lederhosen.