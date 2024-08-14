Viral infection
Gabalier’s Kitzbühel concerts could fall through
Musician Andreas Gabalier is worried about his two concerts in Kitzbühel next weekend. According to his own statement, he is battling a viral infection with a cough and voice problems. He has therefore already received treatment at the ENT department at Klagenfurt Regional Hospital.
"Thanks to your help, I hope to be able to play the upcoming legendary Kitzbühel concert - even if perhaps not yet with my usual strength and energy. I will do my utmost for the Gamsstadt," the singer wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. The open-air concerts are planned for Friday and Saturday in the tennis stadium.
You can see Andreas Gabalier's post here.
Gabalier thanked his fans for their understanding. They shared his post 50 times and wrote more than 600 comments (as of August 14, 2024, 8.37 p.m.). First and foremost, they wished the folk rock'n'roller a speedy and speedy recovery. Health is more important than concerts that can be made up for, according to some.
Show with Morgenstern
The 39-year-old will probably be fit again by the time of his big show on September 28. On this day, Gabalier and former ski jumper Thomas Morgenstern will take to the stage at a height of over 60 meters. A prominent duo from Germany will compete against the two.
"Velden is my second home, I've always wanted to see it from above. And if we can win this challenge, I might even sing a song from this stage (...)", Gabalier said in a press release. "We can't say any more about the challenge at the moment for contractual reasons, but I already know one thing: Anyone who dares to compete against us should certainly not suffer from a fear of heights," Morgenstern added.
