Danube Island: “ÖVP repeats historic mistake”

For ÖVP Deputy Mayor Helene Fuchs-Moser, there is still no room for maneuver: "The construction project has been scaled back. If not with Signa, we should implement the innovative concept with a new partner." In principle, there are no plans for a rapid rededication, which the SPÖ warns against. "We have time and are focusing on quality," says Fuchs-Moser. The development of the shipyard peninsula remains an issue for her. However, she qualifies: "For us, this is only an option if there is also a new highway exit."