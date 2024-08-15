Search for nursing staff: Expensive trip to Vietnam

Willi and the CO₂ imprint

Initially, the government only nominated an employee from the office of Deputy Minister Georg Willi. "He himself did not want to take part, citing the carbon footprint caused by the trip," reported Stoll when asked by the Krone. Because the government refused to go along with this, the FPÖ and DNI brought a minority vote into play: the matter would then have had to be decided in the municipal council. However, this would only have been possible after the date had apparently already been booked.