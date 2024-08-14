Potentially deadly
Drug-laced sweets in aid packages
Sweets containing potentially lethal amounts of methamphetamine (also known as chrystal meth) have been donated anonymously in New Zealand and distributed to the needy in food parcels. It is still completely unclear how the bright yellow pineapple-flavored sweets of the Rinda brand came into circulation, said police spokesman Glenn Baldwin. Three people have so far received medical treatment after eating them.
The drugged sweets were donated by an unknown person in sealed retail packaging and then distributed in aid parcels, according to the charity Auckland City Mission. "It is important that the public is aware of these sweets and the danger they pose," Baldwin said. The police are currently trying to find out how many pieces have come into circulation and where they came from.
Sweets distributed to up to 400 people
Head of Mission Helen Robinson said the sweets may have been distributed to 300 to 400 people. After a person drew the foundation's attention to the "funny-tasting sweets", they were examined more closely. "Tests immediately confirmed that it was potentially lethal quantities of methamphetamine," Robinson said.
Up to 300 doses in one sweet
According to the New Zealand Drug Foundation, around three grams of methamphetamine were found in the candy tested. "A usual dose to swallow is between 10 and 25 milligrams, so this laced candy contained up to 300 doses," said executive director Sarah Helm. "Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and can lead to death."
Fortunately, the sweets did not taste good
However, due to the strange taste, most of those affected have so far spit the sweets out again straight away, according to the police, and have therefore not suffered any major damage to their health. The Auckland City Mission explained: "To say we are devastated would be an understatement. We are totally reliant on the generosity of the public to help people in need."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
