These four-legged friends are urgently looking for a home

Kira (3) is a young American Staffordshire Terrier lady who is looking forward to a new home where she can still learn a lot. We are looking for people with dog experience and lots of time for this pretty dog. We are looking for a place for this great dog where she doesn't have to spend much time alone and can enjoy lots of activity. But relaxation and cozy cuddles are also important for this little mouse. Attending a dog school is highly recommended.