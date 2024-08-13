Parking lots: VCÖ calls for unsealing offensive

Vorarlberg is currently experiencing a heat wave, with the thermometer constantly climbing above the 30 degree mark in the valleys. Of course, it is even hotter where the surfaces are sealed - asphalt, for example, can heat up to over 60 degrees Celsius. Temperatures like this pose a health risk, especially for sick and elderly people. Due to global warming, the number of hot days has also increased significantly in Vorarlberg in recent years. In Bregenz, for example, 20 days with a temperature above 30 degrees Celsius were measured last year - that's twice as many as the annual average for the period from 1991 to 2020 and almost seven times as many as the average for the years 1961 to 1990, according to data from Geosphere Austria.