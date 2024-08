Russia’s society celebrates its downfall

High tension is the order of the day! In his production of Prokofiev's "The Gambler", US star director Peter Sellars drives his ensemble forward at breakneck speed. The tragic-comic end-time scenario lasts just under two hours: self-destructive Russian society, obsessed with roulette, celebrates its downfall. Timur Zangiev, a young up-and-comer from Moscow, leads the singers and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra through the extreme score with great energy. Lots of cheers - especially for Asmik Grigorian as the spiteful Polina and Sean Panikkar as the rebellious lover Alexei.