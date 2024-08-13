Test match in the ticker
FC Bayern vs WSG Tirol – LIVE from 6pm
A real test match thriller: WSG Tirol takes on FC Bayern Munich. The match starts at 6pm - we'll be reporting live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
WSG Tirol are still unbeaten in the still "fresh" Bundesliga - this status is looking precarious in today's test in Unterhaching against record champions Bayern Munich. Even if it's not just an outing for the Green-Whites against the top European club . . .
Especially. The word came up a lot. In fact, in every conversation about WSG Tirol's test match in Unterhaching against German record champions Bayern Munich. A match that came about due to the acquaintance of WSG sports director Stefan Köck and Bayern's Christoph Freund, the ex-Salzburg manager and player at Kundl, Wattens and FC Tirol. And which elicited a "Pflanz'n kannsch an ander'n" from Köck when they first made contact through a mutual friend.
98 games played by Lawrence in a Bayern shirt
Category: Pinch me. Also for those with Bayern experience: Goalkeeping coach Ferdl Oswald, who himself played 50 games in the Bayern youth system. Or Jamie Lawrence, who even made 98 appearances in a Bayern shirt, 60 (!) for the Bayern amateurs. Lukas Hinterseer faced the "Mia-san-mia" four times with Ingolstadt and suffered four defeats. Lennart Czyborra, on the other hand, can point to one victory: 3:1 in the U19 duel between Schalke and Bayern in 2017.
WSG wants to "already be active"
And speaking of plant'n: Can the WSG players annoy the world club? "We're not just going there to swap shirts," coach Philipp Semlic clarifies, "we'll get an idea of how far away we are from a real top club. But we want to be active." Everyone at WSG is going, including the injured Babic.
And everyone is hoping for a few minutes of action. Captain Valentino Müller, a big Bayern fan in his youth with Michael Ballack as his idol, knows: "Of course everyone wants to show their best side in a game like this." Köck, of course, quotes Sebastian Prödl: "Bayern - it's like going to the dentist. It can go well, but it can also hurt." Very much so.
