Hunter killed by his own weapon in accident

At around 10 a.m. on Monday, the police were informed that a body had been found in the so-called Weilhartsforst. The weapon on site, a bolt-action rifle, and the ammunition were seized by police officers. The identity of the dead man could be clarified - he was a 54-year-old forestry worker from the Braunau am Inn district. Third-party involvement could be ruled out based on the evidence.