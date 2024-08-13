Wutbauer has his say:
“St. Martin had a different principle”
"Rage farmer" Dorner is once again protesting against the diocese. He is using a trailer with a banner to draw attention to the new leasing of agricultural land.
Farmer Josef Dorner from Markt St. Martin has been known to many since his Wutbauer video. In the clip, he satirically vented his anger at the diocese's new lease of farmland - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Dorner has now started another protest campaign. He has set up a trailer in a field with a banner that reads "Greed is a mortal sin".
No cultivation on Sundays
From December 1, this field, which he had previously leased, will go to a new tenant, says Dorner. With the new tender, his future and that of future generations will be ruined. He advises the diocese to include a clause in the new lease agreements prohibiting future tenants from working the fields on Sundays. "On the seventh day you shall rest," he says, referring to the Book of Genesis.
Cancel the church newspaper
The whole thing affected him and his family very emotionally. The space would now go to outsiders. It would also perhaps be better if the homepage was not called martinus.at, but "habgier.at", Dorner says. "St. Martin had a different principle, he shared his coat with a beggar." He will soon be canceling his subscription to the church newspaper and wants to wait until he knows who the new tenant is before resigning.
Foil as weather protection
He is not worried that he might have to move the trailer. It is there because he needs it for work on the field, the "foil" with the inscription is merely "weather protection". The trailer is to remain there until November 30.
And the protest continues: a large demonstration by angry farmers is planned for today in front of the Bischofshof in Eisenstadt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.