"Punch for the Hofburg"
The political life of Lugner: the unemployed master builder
Master builder, society lion, Danube Trump - and of course "Mörtel": Richard Lugner collected many titles over the course of his eventful life. However, the late entrepreneur was never allowed to call himself Federal President. According to "Mörtel", however, there were many open construction sites - including his campaigns.
Lugner was not only a legend on the stage of the Vienna Opera Ball, he also knew how to move political Austria. In 1998 and 2016, he ran for the office of Federal President; in 1999, the society lion attempted to enter the National Council with his list "The Independents" (DU). Lugner achieved a respectable success on his first attempt, but then failed resoundingly.
According to his own statement, the entrepreneur always strove to appeal to the "ordinary" people of the Republic. In terms of content, he wanted to tighten his belt, think economically and abolish social "hammocks".
Lugner - a politician by instinct
In his messages, he relied on the attribute that always characterized him throughout his life and set him apart from other top politicians: Authenticity. "Mörtel" was an instinctive politician who trusted his heart, which he was known to carry on his tongue.
Even as an entrepreneur, he was proud of his aversion to consultants. His resistance to political advice served him as a bridge to the people, so to speak.
Respectable success and first political slap in the face
This "strategy" secured him 9.9 percent of the vote in 1998. Driven by this surprising success, Lugner founded the DU party with his then wife Christina (animal name: "Mausi"). One percent of the vote in the National Council elections the following year was nowhere near enough for a place in parliament and a first political slap in the face.
What was Lugner like politically?
- Politically speaking, Lugner definitely belonged to the right of center.
- In the past few years, he was mainly associated with the Freedom Party. This year, he attended the controversial "Academics' Ball" with the Third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer (FPÖ).
- However, representatives of all colors were welcome guests in his Lugner City. According to his own statement, he thought "nothing at all" of ideologies.
- The name Lugner remained political even after his death: FPÖ politician Leo Kohlbauer took the name Lugner after marrying Lugner's daughter Jacqueline.
Although the Lugners only divorced in 2007, there were already rumors during the election campaigns. The building tycoon also lacked the necessary campaign money and did not have the financial resources of Donald Trump or Frank Stronach - to whom he was often compared.
Richard Lugner's "Punch and Judy show"
His election campaigns were correspondingly amateurish. He invited people to a "Thai heuriger" for the DU founding party conference. According to contemporary witnesses, drinks and food were served by "imported" Thai ladies. Afterwards, he was outraged by absent members of the press who stayed away from the unconventional event. The Green Party member Andreas Wabl claimed that Lugner had offered him 150,000 schillings for party membership. "Mörtel" spoke of a joke, but the damage to his image remained.
When he ran again in 2016, this time spurred on by his wife Cathy (animal name: "Spatzi"), he himself said: "A Punch and Judy wants to go to the Hofburg."
His appearance never became more professional. His announcement video "Lugner for President", which was released around two weeks before the start of the actual campaign, is unforgettable.
Watch the entire video:
The editing, picture and sound quality were more reminiscent of a hastily cobbled together blackmail video. It was twelve minutes of foreign shame to enjoy. Lugner wanted to know once again and be a "man of the people", save "brass band music", force "theorists" out of politics and end the "two-party dictatorship".
Politics as a PR machine
The political candidacies always served the entrepreneur as PR for his business activities, especially those of Lugner City. It was in this context that most observers saw his last candidacy for the Hofburg in 2016. This time, only 2.3 percent of voters were able to warm to his "Punch and Judy show".
Lugner was never to return to the political stage, but the nation's master builder knew even then: "The present is no ordinary time. There are many unfinished business."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
