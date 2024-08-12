First interview
His withdrawal: Biden did not want to be a “distraction”
Incumbent Joe Biden has spoken in an interview about the reasons for his withdrawal as the Democratic candidate for the presidential election. He did not want to be a "distraction" in the election campaign.
He wanted to do his best to protect democracy in the United States and prevent the re-election of Republican Donald Trump, Biden said in the interview with US broadcaster CBS News. "We must, must, must beat Trump," the 81-year-old emphasized.
Polls had predicted a neck-and-neck race between him and Trump, Biden said. However, senators and deputies from his party had expressed fears that his holding on to the presidential candidacy could also dampen their own chances of success. As a result, he was concerned that the question of his remaining as a candidate would overshadow the election campaign.
Biden in an interview with CBS:
"I thought it would be a real distraction," he said. Biden also explained that he had already seen himself as the president of the transition to a younger generation during the 2020 election campaign.
TV duel as a trigger
Just over three weeks ago, Biden had announced his withdrawal as a candidate and declared his support for Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden had come under heavy criticism for a largely unsuccessful appearance in a TV duel with Trump (78) at the end of June. Even party colleagues suddenly began to more or less openly question whether he was still physically and mentally fit enough for another term in office.
At first, however, Biden did not want to know and stonewalled. Just under a month after the TV duel, he finally announced his withdrawal.
Harris flying high
For the Democrats, the unusual reshuffle just three months before the election at the beginning of November seems to have paid off. Recent polls suggest that Harris and her newly elected running mate, Governor Tim Walz, have a slightly better chance of defeating Trump. However, even with the fresh wind blowing through the Democrats and the new enthusiasm among the party's supporters, it is clear that the polls suggest that it will continue to be a very close race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
