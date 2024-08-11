Final thriller
US women win eighth basketball gold in a row
Like the men, the US women's national team has won the gold medal in the Olympic basketball tournament. The US women won a dramatic final against France 67:66 (25:25) on Sunday.
Breanna Stewart and Co. thus won gold for the USA for the eighth time in a row and also secured their home country first place in the medal table ahead of China. Australia had previously claimed bronze with an 85:81 win over Belgium.
The crowd in the Bercy Hall saw two different quarters in the first half. First, the favored Americans dominated, then France was clearly in a better mood. The French also set the tone directly after the break and forced US head coach Cheryl Reeve to call a timeout after eight unanswered points. That triggered a successful comeback - the USA were two points ahead at the end of the quarter.
The final quarter remained tight. The score was 51:51 with five minutes remaining and the USA were just one point ahead with one and a half minutes to go. The experienced US team held on to this minimal lead until the end - albeit with a good dose of luck: A shot by Gabby Williams in the final second only counted for two points instead of three, as the French player had jumped about five centimetres inside the three-point line.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.