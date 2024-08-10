Austria win 2:1
Plenty of fuel for fire in a heated Salzburg derby
Austria Salzburg and Bischofshofen didn't just get heated on the pitch, a social media post also caused a stir during the game.The Violets won the Westliga derby 2:1, while Kuchl and Saalfelden drew goalless and Wals-Grünau celebrated their first win of the season.
The Violets caused a stir during the Westliga match between Bischofshofen and Austria Salzburg with a post on the social media platform "X". "No flags allowed at the entrance, everything out at the catering stand after 36 minutes. But there are only two porta-potties for the entire sector anyway".
But things also got heated on the pitch. In the first home game of the season, the Pongau side were clearly in control at the start. Kuksenko deservedly put Thomas Schnöll's team 1:0 in front. At this point, however, the manager was no longer on the bench and was shown a red card in the 23rd minute. "I was told I had entered the pitch," said Schnöll. Who was generally unhappy with the refereeing team. After the equalizer (Kircher unfortunately put the ball in his own goal), Kahrimanovic ensured the 2:1 final score.
A scandal, as our goalkeeper had previously been knocked over. This is the second time in a row that we've had to bite the bullet when it comes to refereeing decisions
BSK-Trainer Thomas Schnöll
"A scandal, our goalie was kicked beforehand. This is the second time in a row that we've had to bite the bullet when it comes to refereeing decisions," said an angry BSK coach. Opposite Christian Schaider: "I didn't see the situation. In a heated game, little things were decisive." Speaking of a heated match: As the Austria Ultras once again set fire to the pitch after the 2:1, the match was about to be abandoned, but referee Baumann allowed play to continue.
"A fair draw"
The second Salzburg derby, Kuchl against FC Pinzgau, ended in a 0-0 draw. Both coaches said in unison: "A fair draw!" Grünau celebrated their first triumph, winning 1:0 against Schwaz.
