Plenty of fuel for fire in a heated Salzburg derby

But things also got heated on the pitch. In the first home game of the season, the Pongau side were clearly in control at the start. Kuksenko deservedly put Thomas Schnöll's team 1:0 in front. At this point, however, the manager was no longer on the bench and was shown a red card in the 23rd minute. "I was told I had entered the pitch," said Schnöll. Who was generally unhappy with the refereeing team. After the equalizer (Kircher unfortunately put the ball in his own goal), Kahrimanovic ensured the 2:1 final score.