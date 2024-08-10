East Tyrolean association cooks its way to first place

As part of the "Osttirol de luxe" initiative and the Lienz town market, 16 farmers and 21 top chefs from the region combine local produce with the right culinary delights - for several years now in summer on the main square in Lienz, where the little huts are set up for several weeks, where guests can enjoy local culinary delights prepared on site - this year until August 17th. No fewer than 28 "Gault-Millau Toques" and 25 "Falstaff Forks" will spoil the many interested gourmets this summer.