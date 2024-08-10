Prize in South Tyrol
East Tyrolean association cooks its way to first place
The "Osttirol de luxe" association and Lienz town marketing won a coveted prize in the "Tourism meets Agriculture" competition. This is aimed at many themes that come to the fore every year at the culinary summer retreat in Lienz.
Education, culinary delights, sport and sustainability - these are the ingredients needed to be successful in the "Tourism meets Agriculture" competition. Out of 74 nominations, the East Tyrolean project made it to the top. The South Tyrolean colleagues from the direct marketing initiative "Eggental Taste Local" were also honored.
As part of the "Osttirol de luxe" initiative and the Lienz town market, 16 farmers and 21 top chefs from the region combine local produce with the right culinary delights - for several years now in summer on the main square in Lienz, where the little huts are set up for several weeks, where guests can enjoy local culinary delights prepared on site - this year until August 17th. No fewer than 28 "Gault-Millau Toques" and 25 "Falstaff Forks" will spoil the many interested gourmets this summer.
New offers over the past few years
"Since 2022, there has been the 'GenussLaden 24/7', which is open all day and offers local agricultural products as well as convenience products made from regional farm produce by top chefs," says Stadtmarketing Lienz, underlining the commitment of the two initiators.
For their commitment, they have now been awarded the main prize of 2000 euros, which will be used for the association's work. The competition is based on an initiative that was launched in South Tyrol in 2009 and was announced this year for South Tyrol and Tyrol. Several major partners, such as Transkom, the company iDM and the Hoteliers' and Innkeepers' Association, are supporting the competition.
"The aim of this collaboration is to promote a strong regional food cycle and strengthen cooperation between agriculture and tourism," it concludes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.