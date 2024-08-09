Lawyer contacted
Duchess Meghan has stress with lifestyle brand
Duchess Meghan probably imagined her career as royal Martha Stewart differently. Because instead of shining with jam sales, her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is anything but running smoothly.
Duchess Meghan introduced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on social media back in mid-March. The wife of Prince Harry not only wants to sell jam under the resonant name, but also dog cookies and home decorations, among other things.
The first samples of her treats for humans and animals have already been sent to her celebrity friends for publicity purposes.
Meghan's lawyer contacted!
However, the ambitious plan to rake in plenty of cash with lifestyle articles has been slowed down by a few teething problems. This has now been reported by the "Daily Mail". According to the British newspaper, Meghan is still waiting for the application to protect her brand's products to finally go through.
According to reports, a number of "irregularities" were discovered in Meghan's trademark protection application in July, which had to be "corrected". And that four months after the application was filed!
Meghan's lawyer had already been contacted and informed of several problems - including the incorrect classification of yoga blankets, picnic baskets and recipe books. When applying for a trademark, the items you want to protect must be assigned to the correct class of goods. And this was apparently not done properly for Meghan's lifestyle brand.
Fees not yet paid
But that was not the only thing the US Patent and Trademark Office noticed. Fees for registering the trademark are still due at various points. These fees are said to total 11,382 US dollars.
However, it is possible that the streaming provider Netflix, with whom Meghan has just filmed her new cooking show, could take over the commercial use of the trademark - and thus the outstanding fees.
Check lost?
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Meghan and Harry have had problems with applications to the authorities. Only recently, they had their troubles with their Archewell Foundation: because they had allegedly not paid contributions, the Sussexes received a reminder.
The couple's - admittedly more than embarrassing - excuse: the cheque had been lost in the post ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
