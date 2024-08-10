“Every song was like a therapy session”

You title your solo album with just your name. You wrote it after a break-up and also dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. How personal is it?

Definitely the most personal work so far. It helped me to find clarity during a difficult time. Each song was written in a different phase of grief and depression and was like a therapy session. Even now, when I perform it, I notice that a small part of my past finds peace in these songs. That's what I want to pass on to my listeners - to find peace and understanding in these songs and to feel that you are not alone.