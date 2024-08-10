Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sophie Lindinger

“Every song was like a therapy session”

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 16:00

She is one of Austria's most successful musicians: Sophie Lindinger plays concerts across Europe with her bands Leyya and My Ugly Clementine and is also pursuing a solo career. Her first solo album helped her overcome separation and grief, as she admits in the "Krone" talk. For the new single, she strokes a white donkey.

comment0 Kommentare

Sophie Lindinger, who comes from Eferding/Upper Austria and is based in Vienna, has caused a sensation in the local indie scene with Leyya and My Ugly Clementine and has refined a number of songs and albums as a producer. However, she is also increasingly shaping her solo career, and she gave her debut album (2023) her own name. This year, she scooped her third Amadeus and will be at the New Salt Festival, which takes place from September 5 to 8 in the cultural capital of Bad Ischl - alongside big names such as Soap&Skin and Bidpolar Feminin, Evicshen from the USA, M. Takara & Carla Boregas from Brazil. In the "Krone" talk, she gives an insight into her musical work.

"Krone": As a singer and musician, you are well established with Leyya and My Ugly Clementine, what have been your greatest successes so far?
Sophie Lindinger: I think my greatest successes are the ones that are not even visible to some people. Selling out a 2000-person concert or winning an award is incredible. But having a conversation with someone who tells you that your music has helped them through difficult times is very profound. Touching people - that's where I see my greatest successes.

What are the next highlights with Leyya and My Ugly Clementine?
We will be releasing an album with Leyya at the end of the summer and playing a few selected, special concerts. That's always exciting. With My Ugly Clementine, we'll be playing our biggest concert to date at the Arena Open Air in Vienna in September.

Sophisticated indie sound from Vienna: My Ugly Clementine (Bild: Marlene Brandstoetter)
Sophisticated indie sound from Vienna: My Ugly Clementine
(Bild: Marlene Brandstoetter)
Leyya (Bild: Leyya)
Leyya
(Bild: Leyya)

You title your solo album with just your name. You wrote it after a break-up and also dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. How personal is it?
Definitely the most personal work so far. It helped me to find clarity during a difficult time. Each song was written in a different phase of grief and depression and was like a therapy session. Even now, when I perform it, I notice that a small part of my past finds peace in these songs. That's what I want to pass on to my listeners - to find peace and understanding in these songs and to feel that you are not alone.

I really like your new song "Animal", inspired by Miike Snow. What about the donkey on the cover?
This donkey is one of the many beautiful animals at a sanctuary and I realized afterwards that we had unintentionally used it to set the scene for the lyrics of the song in a very fitting way.

Tell us: How did you actually get into music, was there a key experience as a child?
I always learned to play instruments from an early age and have always been a music enthusiast. I wrote and performed my first song at a summer camp when I was eleven. That's when I realized that writing music gives me a lot.

Do you still come to Upper Austria often?
My family is still in Eferding and I visit them regularly. I also enjoy the peace and quiet, which is sometimes hard to find in Vienna. I would never want to turn my back on Upper Austria completely.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf