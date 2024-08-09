Back to Vienna?
Swift in hiding: Fans agonize over replacement date
The pain of hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans runs deep. Just one day before her first performance in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, all three concerts were canceled by the organizer due to plans for an attack. The megastar has been absent from the media since Wednesday. Is Swift planning an alternative date? Fans are looking for the first clues ...
Almost 40 hours ago, a dream was shattered for many fans. While crowds of people braved the fear of terrorism in Vienna's city center on Thursday and sang their idol's songs at the top of their voices, there is still no trace of the megastar on social media.
Cancellations are not common for Swift
After all, concert cancellations by Taylor Swift have been rather rare in the past. The megastar has only had to cancel 18 gigs in her career. Of these, 16 planned concerts were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Is there perhaps hope of a return after all?
Long break after European tour
"Taylor is devastated", at least according to the British gossip magazine "Mirror". According to insider information, she is determined to return to Vienna and make up for the concerts. However, this information is not confirmed. A glimmer of hope: her European tour ends in London on August 20, after which there will be a break of around three months until she continues on to Toronto. During this time, it would certainly be possible to find an alternative date. In any case, the "Swifties" are still hoping for at least one rescheduled concert in Vienna.
Taylor is devastated for the fans who have been waiting years to see her.
Ein „Mirror“-Insider
Numerous speculations are already circulating on the net. According to this, the concert is still marked as "change, postponement" by the ticket sales company Ö-Ticket. What's more, the fan community is certain that their idol won't take that long for a simple "I'm sorry"!
State of emergency on social media
Since Wednesday evening, social media has been in a state of emergency. Fans are shocked and share their despair on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Swift herself had to deactivate the comment function on her Instagram account.
Terror suspects 19 and 17 years old
What had happened? A 19-year-old Austrian was arrested on Wednesday in Ternitz, Lower Austria, for planning terrorism. Another arrest was made a short time later in Vienna - the suspect is only 17 years old. A 15-year-old Austrian was also stopped by the authorities. On Friday, the next suspected terrorist teenager (18) was arrested. The detainees are suspected of planning an attack on one of the Swift concerts in Vienna (Thursday or Friday).
65,000 visitors were expected at each concert in the Ernst Happel Stadium, as well as around 20,000 fans outside the arena. "Swifties" had traveled from all over the world to witness the spectacle. One father and his daughter had even traveled from the war zone in the Middle East for the concert.
Fans do not let themselves get down
But the huge fan community did not let the devastating news get them down. Countless people gathered in Corneliusgasse in Vienna's Mariahilf district on Thursday to swap friendship bracelets and sing together. Vienna's city center also filled up quickly. "Swifties" held their own little concert on Stephansplatz - and there were also one or two marriage proposals.
Free burgers and co.
Further consolation: Several restaurants, cultural institutions and stores joined forces to give all fans a little treat with a ticket - with free entry, free burgers and the like.
For Swift, the attack plans are already the second shock that the megastar has had to overcome in a short space of time: It was only at the end of July that three children attending a Taylor Swift dance event at a British vacation care club were killed in a knife attack ...
