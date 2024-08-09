Lease dispute now intensifies further

"Setting an example"

Two petitions from the farmers have so far collected more than 400 signatures. They want to hand them over on Tuesday - even if they are not received by a representative of the diocese, says Schmit. Is it not already too late for the protest after the new lease agreements were sent out this week? "We have to stand up and send a signal that this is not okay. We can't let this sit on our heads. If this goes through, we'll all be in trouble," says Schmit.