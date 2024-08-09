Demo call
Lease dispute now intensifies further
In the dispute with the diocese, the farmers are now calling for a large-scale demonstration. Hundreds of signatures have been collected on petitions: "We have to make a statement."
Around 70 farmers and supporters gathered a week ago in the Passion Play parish of St. Margarethen to demonstrate against the "capitalism of the bishop". As reported, farmers and the bishop's court are at loggerheads because the church unexpectedly terminated the farmers' leases for agricultural land and put them out to tender again. Prices went up in the bidding process and not everyone was able to keep up.
Large contingent in front of the Bischofshof
As it now turns out, the meeting in St. Margarethen was just a foretaste of what is to come next week. On Tuesday, there is to be a large-scale demonstration by farmers in front of the Bischofshof in Eisenstadt. "Hundreds of participants and a large convoy of tractors" are expected, according to the "Community of Burgenland Farmers".
Prices not from the diocese
The focus will once again be on the pricing of new leases. The bishop's court had always emphasized that the prices now being asked were not set by the diocese, but would be offered by other farmers. The old tenants are always given the chance to improve their offer. Martin Schmit, spokesman for the farmers' association, just shakes his head.
Difficult for farmers
In some cases, farmers are now being asked to pay double or more than is customary locally. Hardly anyone in Burgenland is asking higher prices. This only works out mathematically for a farmer if they are cross-financed, only think in the short term and do without soil fertility conservation measures or the farm is so large that it can survive despite the minimal income.
The landlord, on the other hand, has a nice return without any work - especially in light of the fact that the lease prices in the new contracts are linked to the consumer price index. "If the other, private, landlords follow suit with their prices, I will have to close down," says Schmit.
"Setting an example"
Two petitions from the farmers have so far collected more than 400 signatures. They want to hand them over on Tuesday - even if they are not received by a representative of the diocese, says Schmit. Is it not already too late for the protest after the new lease agreements were sent out this week? "We have to stand up and send a signal that this is not okay. We can't let this sit on our heads. If this goes through, we'll all be in trouble," says Schmit.
