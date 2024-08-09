Wanted to see Taylor Swift
Terrorists let her last wish come to nothing
21-year-old Simone from Salzburg only has a few weeks to live. Her big dream: she wanted to go to a concert by US superstar Taylor Swift in Vienna. This dream did not come true due to the terror alert. The disappointment is immense ...
Simone is terminally ill. The 21-year-old from Salzburg has terminal cancer and is in a palliative care unit. Simone can barely speak. No one knows how much time she has left in this world. Simone only had one last wish - and it came true with a vengeance!
The 21-year-old is a big fan of US singer Taylor Swift. The star's songs give her strength, cheer her up and sweeten Simone's life. Although her condition is deteriorating from day to day, she was determined to see one of the US singer's concerts in Vienna at the Ernst Happel Stadium.
Simone is "stunned" after the cancellation
The "Rolling Angels" association wanted to make this possible for her. "We organized everything, everything was clarified with the organizer. Simone worked hard to get through the concert," says Florian Aichhorn. He is the founder of the "Rolling Angels". He and his team of volunteers have made it their mission to fulfill the last wishes of terminally ill patients.
"We wanted to set off for Vienna with her parents on Thursday. The disappointment is huge, we are all completely stunned," sighs Aichhorn. Simone's parents are so devastated that they did not feel able to talk to the "Krone" for the time being.
Bitter: Her concert tour will take superstar Taylor Swift to London and Toronto in the coming weeks. "That's impossible for Simone. It's very sad that we couldn't fulfill her big wish," says the rolling angel. There are unlikely to be any alternative dates for the canceled Vienna concerts.
The angels make (almost) every wish possible
For the "Rolling Angels", this is one of their few setbacks. The eager helpers almost always succeed in fulfilling the last wishes of terminally ill patients. Most recently, they made it possible for a father with cancer and his family to attend the ATP tennis tournament in Kitzbühel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
