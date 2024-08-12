Enjoy a “Milky Way like back then” with us

"Krone" competition
Light pollution is far less severe in the Waldviertel than in many other parts of the country. As a result, the stars still shine particularly brightly there - you can see a Milky Way as you once could elsewhere. The "Krone" is giving away 25 tickets for the Martinsberg observatory!
Just one day after the "Earth Night", on which the Lower Austrian public observatories want to draw attention to the high increase in light pollution, the "Krone" invites you to the Martinsberg Observatory in the Waldviertel on September 7.
Because while people in this country are worried about the visibility of the Milky Way today, "the world is still intact" in the Waldviertel. These exclusive views of the galaxy with the team from the Martinsberg Astronomical Center (AZM) can now be enjoyed by 25 lucky winners.
Exclusive stargazing on September 7 from 7.15 pm
Enjoy the summer starry sky in all its splendor once again - 25 times two people can do just that on September 7 from 7.15 pm. "Against the backdrop of the Milky Way, the view of the sky with constellations such as the Swan, Lyra and Eagle promises fascinating impressions," AZM chairman Michael Jäger and his team of ambitious amateur astronomers are looking forward to welcoming "Krone" readers.
The experts will not only explain how the fascinating constellations got their name in talks in the open sky or in interesting lectures. "In order to better memorize this region of the sky, we will observe the striking summer triangle. This constellation of bright stars is particularly easy to find," says the "star hunter".
Remains of exploded stars, birth of new suns
As there will be no moonlight to illuminate the starry sky that night, there is a great opportunity to capture the Milky Way, galaxies and other fascinating celestial bodies in the observatory's large telescope. "Through the telescope, we will seek out the remains of an exploded star and the birthplace of new suns and planets," says the astronomer, giving a preview for the lucky "Krone" winners.
Special views only every 15 years
At the end of the event, there will be a special view of the gas giant Saturn. "Every 15 years, we can see its famous rings right from the edge. This is now the case. The second largest planet in our solar system will be comfortably positioned in the evening sky at the event, offering an unforgettable view through the observatory's telescope," concludes Jäger. The exclusive event with lecture and subsequent observation begins at 7.15 pm.
Win one of 25 tickets for two people!
You now have the chance to win 25x2 tickets for this special galactic experience at Martinsberg Observatory. Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the draw!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the Lower Austria newsletter of the "Krone" and not only receive the latest news from the Lower Austria editorial team of the "Krone" from Monday to Friday, but also double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is August 25. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
