Three-year-old involved in accident with balance bike

Crash between balance bike and car

A three-year-old Dutch holidaymaker who was riding his balance bike on a campsite in the district of Hermagor also ended up in hospital. At around 9.50 a.m., a holidaymaker from the Netherlands also drove into the road there in her car. "The three-year-old was riding his balance bike along the sloping road and collided with the car," according to the police. The boy was injured to an indeterminate degree and taken to Villach Regional Hospital by the ambulance service.