Crash with car
Three-year-old involved in accident with balance bike
Two small children ended up in hospital after accidents on Thursday. While a three-year-old crashed into a car with his balance bike, a vehicle with a five-year-old in it overturned.
At around 12.20 p.m. on Thursday, a 44-year-old man turned off a local road in the district of Völkermarkt onto the B82 federal highway and overlooked the car of a 28-year-old woman from Klagenfurt. "As a result of the collision, the Klagenfurt woman's car overturned and came to rest on its roof," said the police, describing the accident. There was a 41-year-old man and her five-year-old son in the car.
"The passenger was injured in the accident and taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service. Her son and the driver were uninjured but were also taken to hospital for clarification," said the provincial police directorate.
Crash between balance bike and car
A three-year-old Dutch holidaymaker who was riding his balance bike on a campsite in the district of Hermagor also ended up in hospital. At around 9.50 a.m., a holidaymaker from the Netherlands also drove into the road there in her car. "The three-year-old was riding his balance bike along the sloping road and collided with the car," according to the police. The boy was injured to an indeterminate degree and taken to Villach Regional Hospital by the ambulance service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.