After the gold triumph
Mom, family, fans: the best celebratory photos
A hug with mom, a kiss from the family, a dip in the crowd of fans - Lukas Mähr and Lara Vadlau were celebrated after their gold triumph at the Olympics. "Krone" reporter Matthias Mödl was there to capture the best scenes.
"Again and again, again and again, again and again Austria!" The fans conjured up international match flair on the beach in Marseille. And then came the gold heroes. Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr, each holding a red-white-red flag, thanked the fans and celebrated. Emotional moments that produce emotional images.
"So unbelievable"
"We both still can't believe it, it's so unbelievable," cheered the two gold heroes after their big coup. The 470 duo came seventh in the medal race of the top ten and finished the regatta with 38 points ahead of Japan's Keiju Okada/Miho Yoshioka (41) and Sweden's Anton Dahlberg/Lovisa Karlsson (47). It was the second medal for the ÖOC at the Summer Games in France after Michaela Polleres' judo bronze.
Stoss: "Great!"
The country's top ÖOC official was also delighted. "It's great, I'm happy for this team. Above all, I'm happy for Lara, who already won the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, and for Luki Mähr - another medal for Vorarlberg. The entire sailing team has shown excellent teamwork and prepared for this for years," cheered President Karl Stoss.
"I am finished"
ÖOC Sports Director Christoph Sieber: "I'm done. It was unbearable. The Spaniards really gave them a hard time, hence the modest start. All the medals were gone for a short time. In this light wind, which is not their 'favorite', to fight their way back bit by bit and keep their nerve was an incredible achievement. Then it was actually enough. For me it was a deja vu from my own last race in Sydney, where I also made up ground from seventh. It's a great emotional bond with the two of them."
