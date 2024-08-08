Vorteilswelt
Temporary discount

Energy provider cuts natural gas price by 15 percent

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 13:30

Customers of Linz AG can expect a welcome letter in the coming days: The price of natural gas will be reduced to a net 6.30 cents per kilowatt hour, which corresponds to a 15 percent discount for most customers. The price reduction will be automatic and will apply for a limited period until the end of September 2025.

Linz AG is reducing the price of natural gas with effect from October 1 by means of a discount of around 15 percent, which will initially apply until September 30, 2025, the company announced on Thursday. Specifically, the energy working price will be reduced to 6.30 ct/kWh net (7.56 ct/kWh gross).

Monthly savings of 16.80 euros
This will result in savings of up to EUR 16.80 gross per month for most customers. The basis for this calculation by Linz AG is the existing customer tariff "Erdgas Classic" with an assumed annual consumption of 15,000 kWh J.

"Even during the difficult last two years, we have endeavored to achieve fair tariffs," says Linz AG CEO Erich Haider about the announced price discount. For the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger (SPÖ), the price reduction "means relief for households before the start of the heating season."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf