Soon to be married?

Lady Gaga is said to be planning a big wedding in Europe

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 17:00

Lady Gaga recently revealed that she is engaged to Michael Polansky. An insider has now revealed that the singer is already busy planning her wedding and is even thinking about saying "I do" in Europe.

comment0 Kommentare

"Gaga and Michael are happier than ever. Michael has always known that Gaga is the one. They had an engagement party at their Malibu home with their loved ones and everyone is happy for them," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Wedding in Europe
Lady Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - and her fiancé are hoping to get married "sooner rather than later". The insider said: "They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about a possible wedding in Europe."

Lady Gaga wants to marry her fiancé Michael Polansky as soon as possible. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rob Carr)
Lady Gaga wants to marry her fiancé Michael Polansky as soon as possible.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rob Carr)

Whether the choice could fall on Italy, France or perhaps even Austria has not been revealed. But the insider knows: "They would like to get married sooner rather than later and both want to start a family."

"Happier than ever"
At the end of July, an anonymous source revealed that the 38-year-old was "happier than ever" following their engagement. "It sounds cheesy to say she's happier than ever, but she really is," the source told the British Sun. 

She added: "She was in a dark space before she met him, but he's been a steady, reliable and loving presence in her life, something she hasn't had for a long time.He's not in showbiz and doesn't care about all the glitz and glamor, and that's been hugely important to Stefani."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

