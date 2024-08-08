Swift cancellation: yawning emptiness outside the Happel Stadium

Thousands of "Swifties" from all over the world were supposed to have been celebrating their solidarity and anticipation for the concert of their great idol Taylor Swift in front of Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium since the early hours of this morning. However, all three of the US star's performances in the German capital have been canceled due to the serious threat of terrorism - and the dreary-looking area remains almost empty. Instead, more and more fans are gathering in Vienna's sixth district ...