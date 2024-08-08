Mourning instead of a party
Swift cancellation: yawning emptiness outside the Happel Stadium
Thousands of "Swifties" from all over the world were supposed to have been celebrating their solidarity and anticipation for the concert of their great idol Taylor Swift in front of Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium since the early hours of this morning. However, all three of the US star's performances in the German capital have been canceled due to the serious threat of terrorism - and the dreary-looking area remains almost empty. Instead, more and more fans are gathering in Vienna's sixth district ...
Instead of thousands of fans, there are stressed staff, police cars and empty food trucks. Since the early hours of the morning, everything in front of the stadium has been dismantled: Barriers are being removed, trucks are being loaded, equipment is being removed from the oval by forklift.
Preparations have been underway in the stadium for months. For example, the grass was removed and covered with a synthetic floor, toilet facilities were built and numerous containers were set up around the stadium to provide the crowds with food and drink.
Only a few "Swifties" on site
Swift fans are hardly to be seen on site, only a young woman speaks to one of the many employees on site and asks whether the merchandising stand will still be open today. He replies in the negative.
The "Krone" is stopped by a security employee: "Are you from the press?" asks the woman, "then I can ask you to leave the area. You are not allowed to be here. We are the organizers and have the domiciliary rights," she warns.
Numerous national and international camera crews have gathered outside the unfenced area. The police and emergency services are nowhere to be seen.
Disappointment over concert cancellation runs deep
Swift fans traveled to Vienna from all over the world to see their idol perform live. Many spent thousands of euros and made painstaking plans for today.
In front of the stadium, an elderly lady is desperately looking for merch stands for her granddaughter: "She was crying wolf, so I promised her I'd see if I could at least buy something for her". Hundreds had already lined up the day before for the early merchandise sale.
Fans gather in front of the "Swiftie tree"
"Krone editor Hannah Michaeler went to the Swiftie tree on Corneliusgasse in Vienna's 6th district on Thursday. The mood there is one of mourning. "Swifties" can be seen with tears in their eyes. Among them Americans, Germans. Children, adults, many young women mourn the missed experience. But you can sense "solidarity and mutual support", says Michaeler. More and more fans are streaming in.
Why did the tree become a trendy meeting place? The name of the alley is similar to the song "Cornelia Street", which can be found on Swift's seventh album "Lover". Fans exchanged self-made bracelets there days ago. This is a tradition of the "Swifties" before attending their idol's concerts ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.