Two years in prison for gold bar thief

The senate considered it proven that the accused had stolen gold bars and coins worth at least 250,000 euros from a 68-year-old farmer in Lauterach. A further 140,000 euros were declared forfeited. The 56-year-old was also found guilty of incitement to make false statements.



Gold hidden under the sofa

The case was started by an eager policewoman. She had followed up the statement of an elderly gentleman who had not found the gold worth 600,000 euros hidden under his sofa. During the officer's inquiries, the accused, who had worked on the farmer's farm at the time, eventually became the focus of the investigation. What immediately stood out: although the suspect apparently didn't have a cent, he suddenly bought a tractor for 90,000 euros, a fancy Audi or a gaming PC. This was confirmed by invoices for 150,000 euros found during a house search.

When the suspicions were confirmed, the suspect was remanded in custody. An analysis of his cell phone revealed that the man had repeatedly checked the price of gold. He had also googled how to delete data on his cell phone. However, the accused had not done this very carefully. A message from a gold dealer in Dornbirn, who recognized the accused, was found on the cell phone: The 56-year-old had apparently used the victim's car while he was in hospital to sell the gold.