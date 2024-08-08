Motive for knife attack still unclear

The riots were preceded by a knife attack in the town of Southport. Three girls were killed and other children and two adults were injured in the attack on July 29. Rumors spread online that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant. According to the police, the false messages were shared by influential accounts on X and Telegram. The suspect is 17 years old and was born in the UK to Rwandan parents. His motive remains unclear.