Peaceful demonstrations
Thousands of people protested against right-wing extremist riots in the UK on Wednesday evening (see video above). On placards and signs, they demanded "No Place for Hate" and "Stop the far Right".
Demonstrations took place in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol and Brighton, among other places. In addition, several hundred people gathered in Liverpool to protect a center for asylum seekers. According to the police, the protests were peaceful.
Right-wing extremist riots have been taking place in the UK for more than a week. Rioters have attacked security forces, mosques and asylum centers over the past few days. Cars and buildings have been set on fire. The police had prepared for further riots on Thursday night, but these turned out to be smaller than expected. Only a few arrests were made.
Motive for knife attack still unclear
The riots were preceded by a knife attack in the town of Southport. Three girls were killed and other children and two adults were injured in the attack on July 29. Rumors spread online that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant. According to the police, the false messages were shared by influential accounts on X and Telegram. The suspect is 17 years old and was born in the UK to Rwandan parents. His motive remains unclear.
So far, more than 400 people have been arrested at the protests and around 120 of them have been charged. A court in Liverpool sentenced three men to prison terms ranging from 20 months to three years. According to Secretary of State for Justice Heidi Alexander, more than 560 additional prison places are needed.
No protest against the government
Sociologist Aaron Winter from Lancaster University does not attribute the riots to the new social democratic Labor government and a protest against a supposedly left-wing progressive movement. The parties have outdone each other with statements about who is tougher on migration, which has led to a hostile atmosphere.
