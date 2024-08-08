Water on the mills of Salzburg’s critics

While the 6:0 win in the Cup in Dornbirn was still a warm-up match, the Bulls were put to the test much more in the Bundesliga against GAK (3:2). Twente Enschede were the first international opponents in the qualifiers for the premier class, and the team from Mozartstadt were determined to get them out of the way. The 2:1 home win underlined that Lijnders' system is working. After a disappointing previous season, the 41-year-old has turned a lot of things around at the runners-up and provided fresh impetus.