Things are not going according to plan for Markus Pink! Since his transfer to Sandhausen in the German 3rd division, the Ochsendorf striker has only made ten appearances in 17 competitive matches. He has also made six substitute appearances. He has five goals and one assist to his name. And in the season that has just started, it looks like he will play a wild card role, as he came off the bench in the 1-0 win against Osnabrück in the first round. "I'm fit, I'm not in the situation where you say you're the typical wild card," said Pink, who has one year left on his contract.