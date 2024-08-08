Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

18 goals in cup game

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 17:01

Carinthian striker Markus Pink has one year left on his contract with German third division club Sandhausen, but is open to anything. Schifferl and Schubert set a goalscoring record with 1860 Munich.

comment0 Kommentare

Things are not going according to plan for Markus Pink! Since his transfer to Sandhausen in the German 3rd division, the Ochsendorf striker has only made ten appearances in 17 competitive matches. He has also made six substitute appearances. He has five goals and one assist to his name. And in the season that has just started, it looks like he will play a wild card role, as he came off the bench in the 1-0 win against Osnabrück in the first round. "I'm fit, I'm not in the situation where you say you're the typical wild card," said Pink, who has one year left on his contract.

Nevertheless, a transfer could still go through in the summer. "I've told the club that I'm open to anything," explains the 33-year-old. In other words, a return to Austria is also possible. Just like another exotic adventure, such as in China, where he became champion. "It was a complete success for us as a family," says Pink.

18:0 victory with 1860 Munich
Lavanttal central defender Raphael Schifferl has an easy smile on his face. On Tuesday, he and 1860 Munich won 18:0 against Kasendorf in the Toto Cup. The Lions have never won a competitive match by such a margin! Fabian Schubert from Völkermarkt scored three times.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf