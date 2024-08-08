18 goals in cup game
Carinthian striker Markus Pink has one year left on his contract with German third division club Sandhausen, but is open to anything. Schifferl and Schubert set a goalscoring record with 1860 Munich.
Things are not going according to plan for Markus Pink! Since his transfer to Sandhausen in the German 3rd division, the Ochsendorf striker has only made ten appearances in 17 competitive matches. He has also made six substitute appearances. He has five goals and one assist to his name. And in the season that has just started, it looks like he will play a wild card role, as he came off the bench in the 1-0 win against Osnabrück in the first round. "I'm fit, I'm not in the situation where you say you're the typical wild card," said Pink, who has one year left on his contract.
Nevertheless, a transfer could still go through in the summer. "I've told the club that I'm open to anything," explains the 33-year-old. In other words, a return to Austria is also possible. Just like another exotic adventure, such as in China, where he became champion. "It was a complete success for us as a family," says Pink.
18:0 victory with 1860 Munich
Lavanttal central defender Raphael Schifferl has an easy smile on his face. On Tuesday, he and 1860 Munich won 18:0 against Kasendorf in the Toto Cup. The Lions have never won a competitive match by such a margin! Fabian Schubert from Völkermarkt scored three times.
