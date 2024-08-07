Debate about social welfare
“Mocking everyone”: Chancellor takes SPÖ leader head-on
The level of social welfare continues to inflame tempers. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) was outraged that SPÖ leader Andreas Babler's model against child poverty would mean even more money for large families. "This makes a mockery of everyone who goes to work every day," criticized Nehammer.
The debate was recently sparked by the example of a Viennese migrant family of nine, who are dependent on social welfare and receive 4600 euros a month including rent allowance. Research by the "Krone" newspaper has now revealed that this family would receive as much as 6800 euros under the model proposed by SPÖ leader Babler.
This has now called Chancellor Nehammer to the scene: "The SPÖ model is an attack on everyone who gets up and goes to work every day. It mocks those who finance our social security system with their taxes," said the ÖVP leader.
Nehammer promotes five-year waiting period
The red model is "simply unfair to those who finance it", he said. "There will be no such excesses in the social system with me as chancellor," Nehammer campaigned. Instead, a five-year waiting period would be necessary before receiving social welfare. He also emphasized that only those who have previously paid into the Austrian welfare system should be fully entitled to social benefits.
SPÖ: "Apples and oranges are being compared here"
SPÖ Federal Managing Director Sandra Breiteneder countered that this was "comparing apples with pears" and was "dubious".
Breiteneder conceded at a press conference that she understands that all those who work see this as unfair, given the amount in the example currently under discussion. However, the SPÖ model for basic child protection also includes many benefits in kind, such as free kindergarten from the age of one or free school meals. "Our model is much more comprehensive," she emphasized, "you can't compare it like that."
"Failed integration policy"
Starting debates on the basis of "extreme examples" is "not serious". The SPÖ is concerned that children should not have to live in poverty and instead become future taxpayers through education. Breiteneder countered that the interior ministers of recent years - mostly from the ÖVP - were responsible for the "failed integration policy".
Kickl amused: "Two blind men arguing about colors"
"Two blind men arguing about colors," commented FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl on the debate. "The financial excesses in Vienna and the accompanying escalation in the security situation are the result of a co-production of an errant SPÖ-led Vienna state government and a weak ÖVP-led federal government."
The SPÖ and ÖVP are trying to blame the other for the situation - "that is more than embarrassing", says Kickl. The Federal Chancellor's behavior is particularly "cheap": "Nehammer is making it particularly easy for himself. He may be chancellor, but he is not responsible for anything."
NEOS: "The matter is legal"
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger showed understanding for the fact that working people are surprised at such sums. However, the matter is legal and, above all, the ÖVP and FPÖ are also on board, as they broke up the original social welfare system and thus caused the "Austria-wide patchwork". More benefits in kind and incentives for work, which must be worthwhile, are needed.
