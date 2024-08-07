Death of baby Lukas
Trial after tragic death of baby Lukas
Losing a newborn child is an incredibly traumatic experience. This is why a gynecologist is standing before the Wels Regional Court for the third time today, having to answer for violations of due diligence, lack of specialist information, inadequate care of the woman giving birth and incorrect initiation of the birth process.
Time and again, women report that their fears, worries and pain were not taken seriously during the birth process. In this extremely vulnerable and helpless position, they are completely at the mercy of the medical staff and can only rely on their competence.
Severe brain damage at birth
In some cases, however, even decades of experience cannot help against misjudgements and mistakes: this was also the case with Sabrina W. The now 38-year-old lost her second child, Lukas, due to severe brain damage that occurred during the birth.
Rolling everything up again
Today, more than two years after the birth, Sabrina W. had to relive the whole ordeal because the defendant's lawyer, Gerhard Huber, had insisted that the mother testify as a witness in court.
No problem identified
After her first child was born by caesarean section, the mother was undecided from the outset as to whether another caesarean section or a natural birth would be advantageous. After numerous inquiries and several examinations by various doctors, she was told that neither method was likely to cause any problems. The mother and father therefore opted for a vaginal birth.
Helping or driving home
When the contractions had finally "gone to sleep" after the delivery, the woman from Salzburg was faced with a decision: Either help with medication or go back home. "Because it was clear that the little one had to be born, I decided to help," said Sabrina W. in court. However, she was not told that this could lead to a life-threatening uterine rupture in high-risk patients like her, who had already had a caesarean section.
"I knew contractions were different"
The contractions had returned quickly as planned, but severe pain had arisen just as quickly despite the abdominal anaesthetic. "I knew from my first birth what contractions felt like and that this pain was different," says Sabrina W. "That was the first time I clearly stated that I would rather have a caesarean section."
Nothing helped
Because various methods and remedies to alleviate the pain did not work and the pain only got worse, two doctors and four midwives finally induced a bell delivery, during which one of the doctors pressed on her belly from above. However, the pain became absolutely unbearable and Sabrina W. begged for a caesarean section several times.
Birth itself almost did not survive
Finally, several hours after the labor had started, an emergency caesarean section was performed, which revealed a massive uterine rupture. Sabrina W. had lost two liters of blood and almost didn't survive the birth itself. Little Lukas was born with severe brain damage. He was ventilated for several days before the parents finally turned off the machines.
The day we turned off the machines, the last time I felt our Lukas' heartbeat, was the worst day of my entire life.
Mutter Sabrina W.
Verdict awaited
Today, on the third day of the trial almost three years after the failed birth, the gynecologist responsible must answer to the Wels Regional Court for violations of due diligence, lack of specialist information, lack of care for the woman giving birth and faulty induction of labor. A verdict is expected in the course of the afternoon.
Birth was a martyrdom
"The birth of our Lukas was very bad, unfortunately I have been in great physical and mental pain ever since. Although I was assured several times that a caesarean section would be performed as soon as problems arose, this did not happen, I was not taken seriously", Sabrina W. describes with a trembling voice. "Our plan was always to have three children. In the worst case scenario, my eldest would have lost her mother. The day we turned off the machines, the last time we felt our Lukas' heartbeat, was the worst day of my whole life."
