Trial after tragic death of baby Lukas

Birth was a martyrdom

"The birth of our Lukas was very bad, unfortunately I have been in great physical and mental pain ever since. Although I was assured several times that a caesarean section would be performed as soon as problems arose, this did not happen, I was not taken seriously", Sabrina W. describes with a trembling voice. "Our plan was always to have three children. In the worst case scenario, my eldest would have lost her mother. The day we turned off the machines, the last time we felt our Lukas' heartbeat, was the worst day of my whole life."