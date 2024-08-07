OP cause of paralysis
Biggest wish: To continue working despite wheelchair
Sonja Steininger was very lucky 12 years ago: she survived an aortic rupture! Despite health problems, she continued to work her 40-hour job. Now the 49-year-old is suddenly paralyzed as a result of an operation. Sonja wants to continue her beloved job. This would require a car conversion, but: her job commitment is the reason for the authorities to refuse subsidies.
There was only a five percent chance that something would go wrong with her biggest operation to date. And this was mercilessly the case in January: a spinal cord infarction confined Sonja Steiniger to a wheelchair. The aortic rupture, which she only just survived, was the catalyst for a life marked by health problems for twelve years.
Authorities blocked grants
After the major stroke of fate came the next piece of bad news: due to her full-time employment, which the 49-year-old had held until the fatal operation, no subsidy was paid because her family income was too high! Her health history, including "Marfan syndrome", would have been a reason to take it easy at work.
After rejections, they took the step of rebuilding themselves
There was no time for lengthy wrangling with the authorities: husband Markus and 19-year-old Lana set to work converting the house to make it suitable for disabled people. "As we always helped out at the soccer club, many players supported us," says the Leitzersdorf native (Korneuburg district).
It was only at the weekend that an event organized by the local beverage company, Wagner, flushed money into the building budget coffers. However, the cost of an expensive, specially converted car is no longer affordable. This would solve many problems - for example, getting back to work, says Sonja: "My boss is already waiting for me ... "
Donation account:
Sonja Steininger, AT98 3200 2000 0380 5074; KW "Krone"
