Taylor Swift: The pop goddess finally in Vienna

The "Eras" tour includes songs from all (!) albums, with almost 50 songs on the setlist. Official admission is at 4pm, but true Swifties are sure to have set up base camp earlier to get the best seats. While the famous Swift wristbands are of course allowed, many things have to stay outside. For example, loud vuvuzelas, motorcycle helmets (!) or costumes that obstruct the view. After all, "Tay Tay" is supposed to be fun for everyone over the three days.