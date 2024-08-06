18-year-old wins gold at the Computer Science Olympics

18-year-old already won bronze for Ukraine in 2022

The Ukrainian secured this literally at the last minute of the two-day competition, in which a total of eight tasks had to be solved. "About 15 minutes before the end, I suddenly found the solution to the very unconventional task after a lot of experimenting and trying. It felt like a comeback that secured me the gold medal," explains the 18-year-old. Malanyak was taking part for the third time. She won bronze for Ukraine in 2022 and silver for Austria in 2023. "That makes the competition all the more special for me. Because I know some of the participants from previous years. It's great to see them again."